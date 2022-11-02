Left Menu

Gujarat observes state-wide mourning to condole loss of lives in Morbi bridge collapse

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 02-11-2022 09:07 IST | Created: 02-11-2022 09:07 IST
  • India

Gujarat is observing state-wide mourning on Wednesday to pay homage to the victims of the Morbi bridge collapse tragedy.

Flags were flown at half-mast, an official said, adding that no official or entertainment event will be held on Wednesday. This decision to observe the state-wide mourning was taken on Monday in a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to review the situation after the tragedy in which 135 people were killed on Sunday evening when the British-era suspension bridge on the Machchhu river collapsed.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel had in a tweet said no official function will be held on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday called for a ''detailed and extensive'' inquiry into the Morbi bridge collapse tragedy and said its key learnings must be implemented at the earliest.

He had visited the collapse site and a local hospital where the injured have been admitted.

He had also chaired a high-level meeting at Morbi to review the situation, the Prime Minister's Office earlier said.

Key learnings from the inquiry must be implemented at the earliest and authorities must stay in touch with the affected families and ensure they receive all possible help in this tragic hour, the PM had said.

