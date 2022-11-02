Left Menu

Judicial commission under SC should look into Gujarat bridge collapse: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said there should be a judicial commission under the Supreme Court to look into the Gujarat bridge collapse, which left at least 130 people dead.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 02-11-2022 16:11 IST | Created: 02-11-2022 16:03 IST
Judicial commission under SC should look into Gujarat bridge collapse: Mamata
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said there should be a judicial commission under the Supreme Court to look into the Gujarat bridge collapse, which left at least 130 people dead. She also wondered why central agencies like the CBI and the ED are not arresting those responsible for the tragic incident. She alleged that the Gujarat government has failed to help family members of the dead as it is ''busy with the coming state election''.

''I am shocked by the incident. I expressed my condolences to the family members of those who have lost their lives...I think there should be a judicial commission under the Supreme Court to look into the Gujarat bridge collapse.'' Banerjee told reporters at the Kolkata airport before emplaning for Chennai.

''Those who have worked to renovate the bridge should be held responsible. Why the ED, CBI and other agencies are not taking action against those responsible for the collapse,'' she said. Banerjee is visiting Chennai as she has been invited by West Bengal Governor La Ganesan to his elder brother's birthday on November 3. Banerjee criticised the role of the Gujarat government in the tragic incident but declined to take any question on Prime Minister Narendra Modi ''because it is his state''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Irked by barking, 2 men kill stray dog in MP

Irked by barking, 2 men kill stray dog in MP

 India
2
Dhanuka Agritech Q2 net profit jumps 15 pc; board approves share buyback

Dhanuka Agritech Q2 net profit jumps 15 pc; board approves share buyback

 India
3
CAPSTONE, NASA's tiny Moon probe exits safe mode; completes trajectory correction maneuver

CAPSTONE, NASA's tiny Moon probe exits safe mode; completes trajectory corre...

 Global
4
Asian shares advance, shrugging off Wall Street retreat

Asian shares advance, shrugging off Wall Street retreat

 Thailand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022