White House glad to see Bolsonaro acknowledged result of Brazil election
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-11-2022 23:50 IST | Created: 02-11-2022 23:50 IST
- Country:
- United States
The Biden administration is glad to see Jair Bolsonaro acknowledged the result of the Brazil election, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Wednesday.
Bolsonaro on Tuesday did not concede defeat in his first public remarks since losing Sunday's election but authorized his chief of staff, Ciro Nogueira, to begin the transition process with representatives of leftist President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. (Reporting By Jeff Mason, Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by Chris Reese )
