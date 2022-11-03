AAP ended its 'political tourism' in Himachal as people saw through its agenda: Nadda

BJP president J P Nadda on Thursday took a swipe at the Aam Aadmi Party, saying it has ''surrendered'' in Himachal Pradesh as people here have seen through its poor governance in the nearby states of Punjab and Delhi.

Addressing a string of poll rallies in the hill state, he also expressed confidence that people will break the practice of voting out the incumbent party by re-electing the BJP to power.

This electoral tradition of voting out the ruling party was changed recently in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, and will now be changed in Himachal too, Nadda asserted.

''It is certain that under the leadership and guidance of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the double engine government of the Bharatiya Janata Party will once again be formed in Himachal,'' he said.

Taking an apparent swipe at the Aam Aadmi Party, he added, ''One political party had come here on political tourism but it soon surrendered and left the state. Why did this happen? Because Delhi and Punjab is closer to Himachal Pradesh, the people of the state soon realised their reality.'' Nadda addressed public meetings in Saluni, Chamba, Jhalera and Una, a BJP statement said.

Attacking the main opposition party Congress, he alleged it means ''corruption and commission''.

''Corruption, commission and the Congress party are synonyms. Whereas the BJP works with full devotion and dedication to serve people. But the Congress is just interested in enjoying fruits of power,'' he alleged.

He claimed that available documents indicate that the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation in 2006 had taken money from the Chinese government and the Communist Party Of China and had been continuously getting money from them.

''What does taking money from China say,'' he asked.

Entire Congress leadership from top to bottom are ready to go to jail or are out on bail, he said, adding that Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi its MLA Vikramaditya, son of former chief minister Virbhadra Singh, are out on bail. He appealed to people to bring back the BJP and to shun the ''corrupt''.

''Those born in wealthy families do not understand the problems of people and have no idea about the issues of common man. Our candidates are dedicated to serve the people, whereas candidates of other countries are loyal to just one family and do not care for the people,'' he claimed.

In the past five years, Modi-led central government has so far given Rs 83,727 crores for the growth and development of Himachal, he said.

It has got its share of Rs 27,000 crores from central taxes. Bulk drug park is coming up in Una while medical devise park is being constructed at Nalagarh, he added. ''In the past five years, 6,000 km long National Highways have been constructed in Himachal. An AIIMS has also been constructed in Bilaspur with an investment of Rs 1,500 crores. The BJP is committed to making the state a globally acclaimed tourist spot,'' he said.

