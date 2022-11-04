Germany's China strategy must include level playing field - Lindner
A level playing field for German and Chinese companies must be part of the Berlin government's strategy going forward, German Finance Minister Christian Lindner told the Welt am Sonntag newspaper on Friday. "We must recognize that China is not only a place to do business, but also a systemic rival.
"We must recognize that China is not only a place to do business, but also a systemic rival. Therefore, we must protect our critical infrastructure and intellectual property," he said.
He added that he was open to offering new trade talks with the United States as a consequence of the changed world order. (Writing by Miranda Murray)
