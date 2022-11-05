Left Menu

Locals in Solan express confidence of BJP's victory in Himachal Pradesh polls

The polling for the assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh will take place on November 12 and the counting of votes will be on December 8.

ANI | Updated: 05-11-2022 17:28 IST | Created: 05-11-2022 17:28 IST
Locals in Solan express confidence of BJP's victory in Himachal Pradesh polls
Visual from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally in Solan, on Saturday, people expressed their enthusiasm and were hopeful for the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) to win the assembly elections in the state. Pandit Prem Sagar said people are sure, this time again BJP will form a government due to the work done by them in the state.

"We are very sure that BJP will form a government because of the work done in the state. They have constructed roads, given people water and electricity," he said. Another attendee said, "BJP has worked for the welfare of the people, and we are confident of them forming a government. BJP started various schemes for women in the state. We are very happy with their work."

While the other attendee said, "Congress was in power for 60 years but did nothing for the state. Since BJP has worked for us, we are 100 per cent sure of them forming a government." Earlier Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed his first rally in Himachal's Mandi and raised the issue of defence deals during the Congress regime at the Centre and said that the party always "wanted a commission" in every deal which led to the delay in the procurement of weapons for the armed forces.

"After independence, the first scam of the country was done by the Congress in the defence sector itself. Since then, till the Congress government was in place, it took a lot of brokerage in defence deals. Congress never wanted the country to become self-reliant in terms of defence equipment. It wanted a commission in every defence deal and wanted to fill its own leaders' treasure. This is why the procurement of weapons was delayed," PM Modi said. Calling the Assembly elections which are slated to be held in the state on November 12 "important", the Prime Minister said that the vote cast in this poll will decide the "development journey of the state for the next 25 years.

The polling for the assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh will take place on November 12 and the counting of votes will be on December 8. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Boeing's first crewed Starliner spaceflight slips to April 2023; Tongan volcano eruption unleashed the highest plume on record and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing's first crewed Starliner spaceflight slips to A...

 Global
2
Planets can force host stars to act younger than their age, new Study finds

Planets can force host stars to act younger than their age, new Study finds

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: China reports 4,045 new COVID cases for Nov 3 vs 3,372 a day earlier; Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus fight intensifies and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 4,045 new COVID cases for Nov 3 vs 3,372 ...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Boeing's first crewed Starliner spaceflight slips to April 2023; Remnants of China's Long March 5B rocket re-enter atmosphere and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing's first crewed Starliner spaceflight slips to A...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022