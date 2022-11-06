Left Menu

Maha: Rutuja Latke of Uddhav's Sena faction wins Andheri (East) Assembly bypoll

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-11-2022 14:36 IST | Created: 06-11-2022 14:28 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rutuja Latke, the candidate of the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), on Sunday won the bypoll to Andheri (East) Assembly seat in Mumbai, an official said.

The November 3 byelection, necessitated due to the death of sitting Shiv Sena MLA and Rutuja Latke's Ramesh Latke in May this year, was a mere formality after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) withdrew its candidate from the race.

This was the first electoral contest in Maharashtra after the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government collapsed in June following a revolt by a section of Shiv Sena MLAs led by Eknath Shinde.

Shinde subsequently became chief minister in an alliance with the BJP.

