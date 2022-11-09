PM Modi greets people on Uttarakhand's statehood day

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-11-2022 10:03 IST | Created: 09-11-2022 09:56 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday greeted the people of Uttarakhand on its statehood day.

He tweeted, ''This is a state closely associated with nature and spirituality. People from this state are making phenomenal contributions, across many sectors, to nation building. May Uttarakhand keep progressing in the coming years.'' The hill state was carved out of Uttar Pradesh and formed on this day in 2000.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

