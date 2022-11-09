Left Menu

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 09-11-2022 13:28 IST | Created: 09-11-2022 13:17 IST
Mamata likely to visit Jhargram on Nov 15 to celebrate Birsa Munda's birth anniv
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to visit Jhargram district on November 15 to celebrate the birth anniversary of tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda, an official said on Wednesday.

She may also virtually inaugurate some stretches of new roads from the venue.

The chief minister may also hold a meeting in Binpur block 2 in Belpahari area before returning to Kolkata the same day, the official at the secretariat said.

Born on November 15, 1875, Birsa Munda was a tribal freedom fighter who led a movement against the British in the then Bengal presidency. Following his arrest, he died in jail on June 9, 1900.

