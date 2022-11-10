Maha: Actor Sushant Singh joins Rahul Gandhi in 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'; says 'path of love, harmony difficult'

Actor Sushant Singh joined the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Nanded city of Maharashtra on Thursday and walked with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi before sharing the dais with political leaders at a public meeting.

Sushant Singh is the second film personality after Pooja Bhatt to take part in the foot march that began from Kanyakumari on September 7. Rahul Gandhi was seen talking to Sushant Singh throughout the 'padyatra' till it reached the venue of the public rally.

Speaking at the rally, the 50-year-old actor said he was participating in a political rally for the first time in his life.

''I wanted to join the yatra, but I had not attended any political party meeting earlier. I wondered if this is a Congress party event, should I attend or not. But then I realised that this is India's yatra, which speaks of uniting the country,'' he said.

''Hatred is being spread and the path of love and harmony is difficult. You have chosen this path. It is difficult. There is a saying that if you lose everything in love, then victory is possible,'' Singh said, looking in Rahul Gandhi's direction. Victory is important, but not losing confidence till the end will also lead to victory. Those who want to rule the country constitutionally, will win some day or the other, he said. ''We will fight, we will win,'' Singh said.

Pooja Bhatt later tweeted about Sushant Singh's participation saying, ''Because the world is comprised of those that talk and those that walk their talk. Bravo @sushant_says you prove again that eventually we are what we do & not merely what we say we will do!'' Pooja Bhatt had joined the yatra in Hyderabad.

