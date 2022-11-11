Left Menu

PTI | Patna | Updated: 11-11-2022 08:56 IST | Created: 11-11-2022 08:56 IST
D Raja calls for Left unity to defeat BJP-RSS
CPI general secretary D Raja called for an alliance of a ''united Left'' with ''regional and other secular parties'' for defeating the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Addressing party workers at the CPI's Bihar headquarters here on Thursday, he spoke of the ''grave danger'' posed to secularism and democracy by the Narendra Modi government at the Centre.

''The current regime represents an unholy alliance of big corporate houses and fascist, communal forces represented by the BJP-RSS'', said the veteran leader who last month got re-elected as the CPI's general secretary.

He expressed concern over the ''rise in incidence of atrocities against dalits and minorities''.

He fulminated against the rupee having ''fallen to a degree that it is now hurting national prestige''.

''There is an unprecedented level of unemployment, and the country is among the worst-ranked ones on the global hunger index. But the Modi government is least bothered and busy facilitating plunder of national assets by big businesses in the name of privatisation'', alleged the Left leader. ''Left parties must come together to defeat the forces that seek to perpetuate patriarchy and class divide,” the Left leader added.

