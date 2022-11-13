Left Menu

China’s vice minister for culture Li Qun visits Nepal

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 13-11-2022 15:25 IST | Created: 13-11-2022 15:10 IST
China's Vice Minister for Culture and Tourism Li Qun, who has arrived in Nepal on a five-day trip, visited Durbar Square in Kathmandu where he inspected the heritage site jointly reconstructed by the two countries.

The site was damaged during the 2015 earthquakes.

Li, who is leading a delegation of Chinese officials, on Saturday visited Durbar Square in Kathmandu where he inspected the heritage site jointly reconstructed by Nepal and China.

Li also participated in a training for Nepali people on Chinese culture and literature organised at the China Culture Centre in Kathmandu.

While Li's visit is seen as significant as it comes eight days before the November 20 Parliamentary and Provincial elections, the Nepalese foreign ministry sources said that there are no official meetings with the ministers except with Minister for Tourism and Culture Jeevan Ram Shrestha.

The Chinese delegation will also inspect Bhaktapur Durbar Square, visit Swayambhunath, Patan Durbar Square and National Museum in Kathmandu.

