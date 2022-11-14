Left Menu

Biden: midterm elections showed strength of U.S. democracy

"What we saw was the strength and resilience of American democracy and we saw it in action," Biden told reporters at the start of a news conference in Indonesia, where he is traveling. The president, who campaigned ahead of the midterms with multiple warnings about threats to U.S. democracy, said the American people proved that "democracy is who we are" and sent a strong rejection to "election deniers" who were seeking state offices and congressional seats.

Reuters | Updated: 14-11-2022 20:13 IST | Created: 14-11-2022 20:13 IST
Biden: midterm elections showed strength of U.S. democracy

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Monday that the U.S. midterm elections showed the strength and resiliency of U.S. democracy and was a rejection of so-called "election deniers" who have falsely argued the 2020 election was rigged.

Biden's Democrats maintained control of the Senate in the election despite predictions that Republicans would capture Congress in a broad victory. "What we saw was the strength and resilience of American democracy and we saw it in action," Biden told reporters at the start of a news conference in Indonesia, where he is traveling.

The president, who campaigned ahead of the midterms with multiple warnings about threats to U.S. democracy, said the American people proved that "democracy is who we are" and sent a strong rejection to "election deniers" who were seeking state offices and congressional seats. "There was a strong rejection of political violence and voter intimidation. There was an emphatic statement that in America, the will of the people prevails," he said.

Biden noted he had seen in his travels how closely U.S. allies and competitors were watching American elections. "What these elections showed is that there's a deep and unwavering commitment in America to preserving and protecting and defending democracy," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China's COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in Beijing and other cities; U.S. COVID public health emergency to stay in place and more

Health News Roundup: China's COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in ...

 Global
2
OPEC cuts oil demand growth forecast again as economic challenges mount

OPEC cuts oil demand growth forecast again as economic challenges mount

Global
3
Health News Roundup: China's COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in Beijing and other cities; U.S. COVID public health emergency to stay in place and more

Health News Roundup: China's COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in ...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Divers find Challenger space shuttle wreckage off Florida coast; COP27: U.N. to hunt sources of climate-warming methane from space and more

Science News Roundup: Divers find Challenger space shuttle wreckage off Flor...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022