Left Menu

Pension reform boosts Chilean president's approval rating

Boric said on Nov. 2 he was planning to end Chile's Pension Fund Administrators (AFP) system in lieu of a new private-public social security system that would see new contributions from employers and the state. The survey was conducted by telephone between November 9 and 11, with a total of 705 individuals.

Reuters | Santiago | Updated: 14-11-2022 21:10 IST | Created: 14-11-2022 21:10 IST
Pension reform boosts Chilean president's approval rating
  • Country:
  • Argentina

Chilean President Gabriel Boric's approval rating rose for the first time since mid-September after he sent a bill to Congress to change the country's controversial pension system, according to a poll released Sunday night. The weekly survey by private pollster Cadem said support for the progressive president rose eight percentage points to 33%, while disapproval fell 11 percentage points to 58%.

At the beginning of November, Boric's approval fell to 25% and disapproval rose to 69%, according to the pollster, weighed down by a September plebiscite rejecting a proposal for a new constitution. Boric said on Nov. 2 he was planning to end

Chile's Pension Fund Administrators (AFP) system in lieu of a new private-public social security system that would see new contributions from employers and the state.

The survey was conducted by telephone between November 9 and 11, with a total of 705 individuals. It has a margin of error of approximately 3.7 percentage points.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OPEC cuts oil demand growth forecast again as economic challenges mount

OPEC cuts oil demand growth forecast again as economic challenges mount

Global
2
Health News Roundup: China's COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in Beijing and other cities; U.S. COVID public health emergency to stay in place and more

Health News Roundup: China's COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: China's COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in Beijing and other cities; U.S. COVID public health emergency to stay in place and more

Health News Roundup: China's COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in ...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Divers find Challenger space shuttle wreckage off Florida coast; COP27: U.N. to hunt sources of climate-warming methane from space and more

Science News Roundup: Divers find Challenger space shuttle wreckage off Flor...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022