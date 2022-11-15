Sunak says Putin's regime will hear chorus of global opposition to its actions
Reuters | Updated: 15-11-2022 04:30 IST | Created: 15-11-2022 04:30 IST
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Tuesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin's regime will hear the chorus of global opposition to its actions.
"As we give the Ukrainian people the support they need, we are also harnessing the breadth and depth of UK expertise to protect ourselves and our allies," Sunak said at the G20 summit in Indonesia.
