AAP chose to create a row when no protest was warranted, say ECI sources

By Shailesh Yadav The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) protest at the Election Commission of India (ECI) is unfortunate and the party chose to create a scene, when no protest was warranted, ECI sources told ANI.

According to sources, the ECI is and has always been most facilitative to political party delegations whenever time for a meeting is sought, more so during the election period. This approach was also sustained in Covid circumstances through online mode. As per standard practice, political parties seek time along with a copy of the representation. The ECI, depending upon the logistics, availability of the Commission and other such factors gives the earliest possible time for meeting the delegation.

In the matter of AAP, a request for seeking a meeting with ECI was received at 12:09 on Wednesday. No detail was attached on the issue to be discussed, sources said. A group of AAP members/supporters, reportedly led by Manish Sisodia, Deputy Chief Minister, Delhi, gathered at ECI main gate from 12 noon onwards and started raising slogans. According to ECI source, this is unfortunate, as AAP, a registered and recognised political party, unexpectedly chose to deliberately create an incident, when no protest was warranted. No advance intimation for the gathering was given to the ECI or local administration.

Sources told ANI that AAP request for a meeting was examined and given the 'urgency' mentioned, though no details had been provided, the time for a meeting with ECI was conveyed for 4:30 pm vide mail of 13:09 hours. Sources said that despite the meeting being fixed, the sloganeering and blocking of the main gate of ECI continued. No details of the issues to be discussed at 4:30 PM were provided by AAP. At 3:20 pm, a further mail was sent by ECI requesting for the details and, also requesting that they cease the protests.

In the development of this protest, the Commission has met four members of AAP delegation, led by Manish Sisodia. The Commission has received their representation about an alleged coercion of a candidate from Surat East for withdrawing his candidature and being taken to an undisclosed location, sources said, adding that the representation had been sent to Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Gujarat to enquire and take action as warranted. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)