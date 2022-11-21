Left Menu

Arizona attorney general wants report on voting machine problems

Arizona Republican Attorney General Mark Brnovich's office has demanded that Maricopa County officials provide a report on the voting machine problems that caused some delays in the battleground state during this month's midterm elections.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 21-11-2022 02:16 IST | Created: 21-11-2022 02:16 IST
Arizona attorney general wants report on voting machine problems
  • Country:
  • United States

Arizona Republican Attorney General Mark Brnovich's office has demanded that Maricopa County officials provide a report on the voting machine problems that caused some delays in the battleground state during this month's midterm elections. A letter dated Saturday by Assistant Attorney General Jennifer Wright calls for county officials to report by Nov. 28 on the specific problems related to the printers at each location as well on how poll workers were trained.

The problems with the machines on Nov. 8 were seized upon by Republican former President Donald Trump and his followers, who claimed without evidence that it was a sign of election fraud. About 20% of electronic vote tabulation machines in Maricopa, the state's most populous county, malfunctioned for a few hours on Election Day and technicians were deployed to fix them, Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer said at the time.

A judge in Maricopa County rejected a Republican request to keep polls open past their usual closing time of 7 p.m., saying Republicans had provided no evidence that a voter was unable to cast a ballot because of the machine problems. Arizona saw Trump-backed Republicans defeated in two high-profile races. Blake Masters lost to Democratic Senator Mark Kelly, and Kari Lake lost the governor's race to Democrat Katie Hobbs.

Lake has yet to concede and continues to make unsubstantiated claims about election improprieties on her Twitter feed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: COVID variants BQ.1/BQ.1.1 make up nearly half of U.S. cases - CDC; Canadian hospitals, strapped for staff, strain with sick children and more

Health News Roundup: COVID variants BQ.1/BQ.1.1 make up nearly half of U.S. ...

 Global
2
You walked with those who opposed Narmada dam: PM Modi on Narmada Bachao Andolan activist Medha Patkar joining Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra.

You walked with those who opposed Narmada dam: PM Modi on Narmada Bachao And...

 India
3
EPFO adds 16.82 lakh net subscribers in September

EPFO adds 16.82 lakh net subscribers in September

 India
4
Powerful explosions rock Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant: IAEA

Powerful explosions rock Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant: IAEA

 Austria

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022