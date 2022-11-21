UK's Sunak: Won't pursue any trade deal that relies on alignment with EU laws
Britain will not pursue any trade relationship with the European Union that relies on the country aligning with EU laws, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak told a gathering of business leaders on Monday.
"On trade, let me be unequivocal about this: under my leadership, the United Kingdom will not pursue any relationship with Europe that relies on alignment with EU laws," Sunak said, responding to a question by a reporter about Britain's trade and migration relationship with Europe.
