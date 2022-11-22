Left Menu

Putin to meet mothers of soldiers called up to fight in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin will in the coming days meet the mothers of reservists called up to fight in Ukraine, the Kremlin said on Tuesday. The war in Ukraine has killed and wounded tens of thousands of soldiers on both sides, according to the United States, and the Russian invasion has triggered the biggest confrontation between Moscow and the West since the 1962 Cuban Missile crisis.

Reuters | Updated: 22-11-2022 17:11 IST | Created: 22-11-2022 16:31 IST
Putin to meet mothers of soldiers called up to fight in Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russian President Vladimir Putin will in the coming days meet the mothers of reservists called up to fight in Ukraine, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

The war in Ukraine has killed and wounded tens of thousands of soldiers on both sides, according to the United States, and the Russian invasion has triggered the biggest confrontation between Moscow and the West since the 1962 Cuban Missile crisis. Hundreds of thousands of Russian soldiers have been sent to fight in Ukraine - including some of the more than 300,000 reservists who were called up as part of a mobilisation announced by Putin in September.

The meeting with soldiers' mothers, first reported by the Vedomosti newspaper, was confirmed by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. Russia celebrates Mother's Day on Nov. 27. "Indeed, such a meeting is planned, we can confirm," Peskov told reporters when asked if Putin was to hold a meeting with families of the mobilised. "Such a meeting is in preparation."

"The president often holds such meetings, they are not all public. In any case, the president receives first-hand information about the real state of affairs." The United States' top general estimated on Nov. 9 that Russia and Ukraine had each seen more than

100,000 of their soldiers killed or wounded .

Putin has said he has no regrets about launching what he calls Russia's "special military operation" against Ukraine and casts the war as a watershed moment when Russia finally stood up to an arrogant Western hegemony after decades of humiliation in the years since the 1991 fall of the Soviet Union. Ukraine and the West say Putin has no justification for what they cast as an imperial-style war of occupation. Ukraine says it will fight until the last Russian soldier is ejected from its territory.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Updated) Watch NASA's uncrewed Orion spacecraft as it passes close to the Moon today

(Updated) Watch NASA's uncrewed Orion spacecraft as it passes close to the M...

 Global
2
Massive volcanic activity may have transformed Venus from wet world to acidic hothouse: Study

Massive volcanic activity may have transformed Venus from wet world to acidi...

 Global
3
Tshwane Automotive SEZ enters into full operation

Tshwane Automotive SEZ enters into full operation

 South Africa
4
Jagadeesan breaks world record for highest ever List A score

Jagadeesan breaks world record for highest ever List A score

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022