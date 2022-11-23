Ukraine's president welcomes EU Parliament designation of Russia as 'terrorism sponsor'
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 23-11-2022 17:48 IST | Created: 23-11-2022 17:11 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy welcomed a decision by the European Parliament on Wednesday to designate Russia as a "state sponsor of terrorism."
"Russia must be isolated at all levels and held accountable in order to end its long-standing policy of terrorism in Ukraine and across the globe," Zelenskiy wrote on Twitter.
