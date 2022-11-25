Left Menu

Musk says granting 'amnesty' to suspended Twitter accounts

New Twitter owner Elon Musk has said he is granting amnesty for suspended accounts, which online safety experts predict will spur a rise in harassment, hate speech and misinformation.The billionaires announcement came on Thursday after he asked in a poll posted to his timeline to vote on reinstatements for accounts that have not broken the law or engaged in egregious spam.

PTI | Sanfrancisco | Updated: 25-11-2022 02:03 IST | Created: 25-11-2022 02:03 IST
Musk says granting 'amnesty' to suspended Twitter accounts

New Twitter owner Elon Musk has said he is granting ''amnesty'' for suspended accounts, which online safety experts predict will spur a rise in harassment, hate speech and misinformation.

The billionaire's announcement came on Thursday after he asked in a poll posted to his timeline to vote on reinstatements for accounts that have not ''broken the law or engaged in egregious spam''. The yes vote was 72 per cent.

''The people have spoken. Amnesty begins next week. Vox Populi, Vox Dei,'' Musk tweeted using a Latin phrase meaning ''the voice of the people, the voice of God''.

Musk used the same Latin phrase after posting a similar poll last last weekend before reinstating the account of former President Donald Trump, which Twitter had banned for encouraging the January 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection. Trump has said he won't return to Twitter but has not deleted his account. Such online polls are anything but scientific and can easily be influenced by bots.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IAF set to place Rs 1,400 cr order for new age missiles to destroy enemy radars

IAF set to place Rs 1,400 cr order for new age missiles to destroy enemy rad...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: UNICEF study shows kids make up 40% of Haiti's cholera cases; Measles now an imminent global threat due to pandemic, say WHO and CDC and more

Health News Roundup: UNICEF study shows kids make up 40% of Haiti's cholera ...

 Global
3
NASA's tiny Mars helicopter completes shortest flight in Martian aviation history

NASA's tiny Mars helicopter completes shortest flight in Martian aviation hi...

 Global
4
NASA restores contact with Orion spacecraft after a 47-minute blackout

NASA restores contact with Orion spacecraft after a 47-minute blackout

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022