Allies to ramp up aid for Kyiv as Putin uses winter as weapon of war - NATO

Reuters | Bucharest | Updated: 29-11-2022 16:21 IST | Created: 29-11-2022 16:09 IST
NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
NATO allies will ramp up aid for Ukraine as Russian President Vladimir Putin is using winter as a weapon of war because his forces are failing on the battlefield, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday.

"We have delivered generators and spare parts, and the allies are helping to rebuild destroyed infrastructure," he told reporters ahead of a NATO foreign ministers' meeting in Bucharest, adding the gathering would serve as a platform to ramp up Western aid to rebuild Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

