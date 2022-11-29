Allies to ramp up aid for Kyiv as Putin uses winter as weapon of war - NATO
NATO allies will ramp up aid for Ukraine as Russian President Vladimir Putin is using winter as a weapon of war because his forces are failing on the battlefield, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday.
"We have delivered generators and spare parts, and the allies are helping to rebuild destroyed infrastructure," he told reporters ahead of a NATO foreign ministers' meeting in Bucharest, adding the gathering would serve as a platform to ramp up Western aid to rebuild Ukraine's energy infrastructure.
