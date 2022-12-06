Left Menu

MVA announces massive protest march on December 17

The opposition Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) announced a massive protest march in Mumbai on December 17 against the Eknath Shinde government for insulting Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and on the Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute while also demanding to remove Maharashtra's Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari over his controversial remark over Shivaji.

ANI | Updated: 06-12-2022 08:11 IST | Created: 06-12-2022 08:11 IST
MVA announces massive protest march on December 17
Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The opposition Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) announced a massive protest march in Mumbai on December 17 against the Eknath Shinde government for insulting Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and on the Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute while also demanding to remove Maharashtra's Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari over his controversial remark over Shivaji. Addressing the Press conference Uddhav Thackeray said, "On this 17th Dec, we will hold a 'Morcha' from Jijamata Udyan to Azad Maidan in Mumbai against the current state government, and demands to remove Maharashtra's Governor, I appeal to all those who love Maharashtra to come together against those who have insulted the state."

Uddhav also slammed the state government over the Maharashtra-Karnataka border issue. Stepping up its attack on the government, Thackeray said, "Karnataka has been asking for our areas, villages and even Jath, Solapur will they ask our Pandarpur Vithoba too? This raises one question-is there any govt in Maharashtra? Like before the Gujarat elections, some businesses were shifted there, so before the Karnataka elections will our villages be given to Karnataka?.."

"See how Karnataka CM statement and there is BJP govt in the state, and CM Shinde become CM here because of BJP, they are not saying anything on the issues and there is an attempt to insult our leaders and icons of Maharashtra so we are doing this aandolan," Leader of the opposition party Ajit Pawar said. Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat said, "They have insulted Shivaji Maharaj, Jyotiba Phule and keep insulting and even Maharashtra Karnataka border issue and the statement given by Karnataka CM and here no one is replying in strong language from this government. All these issues must be addressed by this govt so we have decided to hold big Morcha."

The controversy erupted in the state after Maharashtra's Governor said that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was an "old icon". Addressing a function at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University in Aurangabad on November 19, Governor Koshyari said, "If someone asks who your idol is, you don't have to go out looking for one. You will find them right here in Maharashtra. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj has become an old idol now, you can find new ones -- from Babasaheb Ambedkar to (Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways) Nitin Gadkari."

This statement sparked a massive furore and drew censure from Maratha organisations and opposition leaders alike. Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had said that he has appealed to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to fight the border dispute issue legally as it is in court now.

"We have already communicated to them that it will create law and order problem, therefore, it's not the right time to come. I appeal to Maharashtra CM that the matter is in court and fight it legally," said Karnataka CM on the visit of Maharashtra ministers.(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank clash, Palestinian say

Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank clash, Palestinian say

 Israel
2
This is what drives reckless behaviour on the road

This is what drives reckless behaviour on the road

 United States
3
Suzlon Energy to seek shareholders' nod for top brass appointments

Suzlon Energy to seek shareholders' nod for top brass appointments

 India
4
Nineteen per cent polling till 11 am in UP bypolls; Akhilesh claims use of police force, BJP trashes charge

Nineteen per cent polling till 11 am in UP bypolls; Akhilesh claims use of p...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022