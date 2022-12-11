Left Menu

Adesh Gupta resigns, Virendra Sachdeva to be new Delhi BJP working president

Delhi BJP President Adesh Gupta resigned on Sunday. He left his post after the defeat of the Bharatiya Janata Party in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi MCD elections. The new acting president will be Virender Sachdeva.

ANI | Updated: 11-12-2022 13:49 IST | Created: 11-12-2022 13:49 IST
Adesh Gupta resigns, Virendra Sachdeva to be new Delhi BJP working president
BJP leader Adesh Gupta (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Adesh Gupta resigned on Sunday. He left his post after the defeat of the BJP in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi MCD elections. The new acting president will be Virendra Sachdeva. According to sources, "Adesh Gupta resigned after the loss in MCD election last week. His resignation has been accepted by Delhi BJP high command and new acting president will be Virendra Sachdeva who was on Vice President post in Delhi."

The Aam Aadmi Party has won the Delhi Municipal Corporation elections and the BJP had to face defeat under the leadership of Adesh Gupta. The AAP won the MCD polls with 134 of the total 250 wards in the national capital's civic body polls, uprooting the 15-year rule by the BJP.

As the Delhi State Election Commission announced the final results on Wednesday, AAP won 134 wards, while BJP came second with 104 wards. Congress only managed to get 9 wards while three wards were bagged by Independents. The polls for 250 wards in the national capital were held on December 4, with about 50 per cent voter turnout and a total of 1,349 candidates in the fray. However, the low voter turnout did not prove to be an indicator of pro-incumbency. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kids as young as 6 months; Patient selection for AstraZeneca, Daiichi breast cancer drug needs improvement, experts say and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kid...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kids as young as 6 months; 'It's dead out here': China's slow exit from zero-COVID and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kid...

 Global
3
Research finds aging is driven by unbalanced genes

Research finds aging is driven by unbalanced genes

 United States
4
World News Roundup: Brittney Griner's return reignites debate about prisoner swaps; Nobel awards to take place in Stockholm with full glitz and glamour and more

World News Roundup: Brittney Griner's return reignites debate about prisoner...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022