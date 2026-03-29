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Delhi Budget Reshuffle: Subsidies Rise as IT Projects See Cuts

The Delhi government has increased its subsidy budget for free electricity and bus travel for women, while significantly cutting funding for IT projects. Revised estimates show power subsidies raised to Rs 4,200 crore, while the Transport subsidy for women increased to Rs 670 crore. IT spending saw a dramatic 69% reduction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-03-2026 19:36 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 19:36 IST
Delhi Budget Reshuffle: Subsidies Rise as IT Projects See Cuts
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The Delhi government has made significant adjustments to its subsidy budget, enhancing funding for free electricity and women's bus travel, despite cutbacks in information technology projects.

Revised budget estimates reveal an increase in the power subsidy from Rs 3,849 crore to approximately Rs 4,200 crore, reflecting the rising demand among consumers.

Meanwhile, subsidy allocations within the Transport department for female commuters have climbed to Rs 670 crore. However, the Information Technology department faces a massive 69% reduction, scaling down its projects, including a significant cut to the Unified Data Hub initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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