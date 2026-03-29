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Empowerment through Policing: Transforming Lives in Delhi's GB Road

In Delhi's GB Road, efforts led by an all-women police post and NGOs focus on empowering sex workers through mental health sessions and skill development programs. These initiatives aim to foster self-reliance, enhance awareness, and provide hope, enabling women to learn, grow, and pursue better livelihoods.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-03-2026 17:41 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 17:41 IST
Empowerment through Policing: Transforming Lives in Delhi's GB Road
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In the heart of Delhi, at Garstin Bastion Road, known as GB Road, a remarkable transformation is underway. An all-women police post, led by Sub-Inspector Kiran, has become a beacon of hope for sex workers in the area.

The police post, along with NGO collaboration, provides mental health sessions, skill development programs, and awareness campaigns, empowering women to transition towards self-reliance. From coaching classes to artistic training, the initiatives aim to uplift economically disadvantaged women.

Beyond skills and awareness, the programs have rewritten personal narratives. Women rescued from brothels are finding new livelihoods, while some pursue education, breaking cycles of despair. This policing initiative has become a haven of growth, dreams, and courage for those often marginalized by society.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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