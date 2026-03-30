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Trump's Bold Proposal: US to Seize Iran's Key Oil Terminal

Former US President Donald Trump suggested an audacious strategy to seize Iran's Kharg Island, its primary oil terminal in the Persian Gulf. This proposal emerged during an interview with The Financial Times, overshadowed by threats of retaliatory strikes from Iran and increasing tensions within the Gulf region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aboardairforceone | Updated: 30-03-2026 07:40 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 07:40 IST
Trump's Bold Proposal: US to Seize Iran's Key Oil Terminal

In a surprising twist, former US President Donald Trump has floated the idea of seizing Iran's Kharg Island, a pivotal oil terminal in the Persian Gulf. His comments surface in an interview with The Financial Times.

Trump elaborated on the possibility, stating, "Maybe we take Kharg Island, maybe we don't. We have a lot of options." This assertion comes against the backdrop of strained US-Iran relations, intensified by past US airstrikes targeting the island's military facilities.

Iran has responded with threats of extending conflicts into Gulf Arab nations, if American forces land on Iranian territory. However, Trump downplayed Iran's defenses on the island as minimal, indicating ease in potential US actions. Amid these tensions, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf's maneuvering of oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz has been notably acknowledged, highlighting his rising influence in Iran's political hierarchy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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