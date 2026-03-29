Empowerment in the Shadows: Behind the Walls of a Delhi Brothel

In the heart of Delhi's notorious red-light district, Garstin Bastion Road, also known as GB Road, an unlikely venue is rewriting the narrative of empowerment for sex workers. A modest hall in a multi-storey brothel recently hosted a session where approximately 40 women paused their routines to engage in mental health and self-worth affirmations.

Amidst cramped conditions, these women, who see between 15 and 20 customers daily, found a rare moment of solace. With guidance from Sub-Inspector Kiran, known as 'Lady Singham', and in collaboration with an NGO, the session was part of ongoing efforts by the All-Women Police Post (Mahila Police Chowki) since its inception in February 2024. The police post has become a hub of educational and skill-building activities aimed at fostering independence and resilience.

Activities like self-defence, embroidery, makeup training, and mental health counseling provide avenues for personal growth. These programs not only break the cycle of exploitation but also offer a platform for cultural expression, as highlighted by the play 'Pardah' performed by 17 sex workers at the National School of Drama. Such efforts build a bridge to a future where these women can thrive beyond the shadows of their past.

(With inputs from agencies.)