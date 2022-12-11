JD(U) leader joins BJP in Jammu
BJP has led J-K on a development path and this massive joining is self-explanatory that how the policies of the party are being loved by the people, said Manyal.
- Country:
- India
Vice president of JDU's Jammu and Kashmir unit Nigesh Kumar joined the BJP along with his supporters here on Sunday. Kumar and his supporters from Kathua district were welcomed into the party fold by senior leaders, including general secretaries Vibodh Gupta and Devinder Manyal besides former member of legislative council Sofi Yusuf here, a BJP spokesperson said.
Gupta said prominent personalities from different political and social backgrounds are joining the BJP on a daily basis after getting motivated by the policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government. ''BJP has led J-K on a development path and this massive joining is self-explanatory that how the policies of the party are being loved by the people,'' said Manyal.
ALSO READ
"Didn't expect this from you": Prakash Raj condemns Akshay Kumar for calling out Richa Chadha over Galwan comment
MoS Rajkumar Ranjan reaffirms India's commitment to strengthen IORA for peace, security in Dhaka
Film Heritage Foundation announces Dilip Kumar film festival to celebrate his 100th birthday
14 years of 26/11: Akshay Kumar pays tribute to Mumbai attack victims, bravehearts
Amit Mishra slams Akshay Kumar's trolls calling him out for Richa Chadha remark