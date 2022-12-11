Left Menu

JD(U) leader joins BJP in Jammu

BJP has led J-K on a development path and this massive joining is self-explanatory that how the policies of the party are being loved by the people, said Manyal.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 11-12-2022 18:27 IST | Created: 11-12-2022 18:27 IST
Vice president of JDU's Jammu and Kashmir unit Nigesh Kumar joined the BJP along with his supporters here on Sunday. Kumar and his supporters from Kathua district were welcomed into the party fold by senior leaders, including general secretaries Vibodh Gupta and Devinder Manyal besides former member of legislative council Sofi Yusuf here, a BJP spokesperson said.

Gupta said prominent personalities from different political and social backgrounds are joining the BJP on a daily basis after getting motivated by the policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government. ''BJP has led J-K on a development path and this massive joining is self-explanatory that how the policies of the party are being loved by the people,'' said Manyal.

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

