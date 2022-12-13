Ranjit Singh Brahmpura passes away after battling multiple health issues

Ranjit Singh Brahmpura, veteran Akali leader and former Punjab minister, passed away on Tuesday after battling prolonged health issues. He was 85.

Brahmpura breathed his last at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) here, said SAD leader Daljit Singh Cheema.

Cheema said Brahmpura's cremation will take place at his native village Brahmpura in the Tarn Taran district on Wednesday.

According to PGIMER's statement here, Brahmpura was admitted to the liver ICU of the institute on December 6 with a urinary tract infection, lower respiratory tract infection, acute-on-chronic liver failure and acute-on-chronic kidney disease.

He was also suffering from hepatocellular carcinoma (the most common type of primary liver cancer), diabetes, hypertension, coronary artery disease, and stroke.

Brahmpura breathed his last with circulatory and respiratory failure and sepsis.

He was recently appointed as patron of the Shiromani Akali Dal when party chief Sukhbir Singh Badal announced the reconstitution of the core committee.

Brahmpura, a four-time MLA, also represented the Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha constituency from 2014 to 2019. He was often called 'Majhe Da Jarnail' (General of Majha).

Brahmpura rejoined the SAD in December 2021. He was expelled from the party in 2018 after he raised a banner of revolt against the party leadership. He even floated his own outfit SAD (Taksali).

Several political leaders, including Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, party leaders SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, former union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal and Bikram Singh Majithia expressed grief over the demise of Brahmpura.

Chief Minister Mann expressed his condolences to the family.

SAD chief Badal said the death of Brahmpura was a massive loss to the state and the party.

''Passing away of tireless Panthic warrior and Akali stalwart Jathedar Ranjit Singh Ji Brahmpura is a massive loss to Panth, Punjab and to Shiromani Akali Dal. This blow has created a void that would be hard to fill,'' Badal tweeted.

''All his life, Jathedar Sahib remained an unflinching symbol of Panthic values in politics and led from the front in safeguarding these. I pray for peace to his soul and strength to the family to bear the loss,'' he tweeted.

Harsimrat expressed condolences over the death of the senior Akali leader.

''Deeply grieved at the passing away of @Akali_Dal_ patron Jathedar Ranjit Singh Ji Brahmpura. The veteran Akali leader will be remembered for his service to the cause of the Panth & the Party. My condolences to the bereaved family,'' Harsimrat tweeted.

''SAD has suffered a huge loss in the passing away of Jathedar Ranjit S. Brahmpura Ji. Jathedar Saab was a source of constant strength & inspiration. His absence will be sorely felt. I extend my deep condolences to Ravinder S. Brahmpura & the entire family on this tragic occasion,'' Majithia tweeted.

