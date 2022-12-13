MP cabinet condemns Cong leader Raja Pateria's 'kill Modi' remark

The Madhya Pradesh cabinet on Tuesday condemned Congress leader and former minister Raja Pateria's controversial 'be ready to kill Modi to save the Constitution' remark about the prime minister. Pateria was arrested on Tuesday morning from Damoh district. He was produced in a court at Pawai in Panna district which refused to grant him bail and sent him to 14-day judicial custody. ''The state cabinet condemned Pateria's remark in the meeting,'' state Home Minister and government spokesperson Narottam Mishra told reporters. In a video that surfaced on social media on Monday morning, Pateria could be heard telling Congress workers at a meeting in Pawai, ''.....Modi will end the elections. Modi will divide on the basis of religion, caste and language. The future of Dalits, tribals and minorities is in danger. If you want to save the Constitution, then be ready to kill Modi. Kill in the sense of defeating him''.

