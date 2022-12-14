Left Menu

PM Modi launches centenary celebrations of Pramukh Swami Maharaj

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 14-12-2022 20:57 IST | Created: 14-12-2022 20:57 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated the centenary celebrations of Swaminarayan sect leader Pramukh Swami Maharaj.

Recalling his conversation with the late Pramukh Swami when the Akshardham temple faced a terrorist attack in 2002 when he was the chief minister of Gujarat, Modi said the former had asked if the CM’s residence was affected as it was near the temple.

Modi, who was in Ahmedabad on Monday to attend the swearing of Bhupendra Patel as CM, made his second visit to his home state in three days, to inaugurate the month-long celebrations.

The PM recalled his special relationship with Pramukh Swami Maharaj, saying he was treated as a son by the “great saint” who built many temples all around the world.

Modi said the pen with which he signed the nomination papers to contest his first state assembly election from Rajkot was sent to him by Pramukh Swami Maharaj.

“After that he used to send pens to me every time to sign nomination papers and he even sent pens with BJP colours when I fought the Lok Sabha election from Varanasi,” Modi said.

