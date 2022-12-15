Left Menu

Ex-Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh meets PM Modi

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh Thursday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Parliament in New Delhi.

CM Captain Amarinder Singh (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Parliament in New Delhi. The former Punjab CM said he had "comprehensive and elaborate discussions about the prevailing situation in Punjab" in the meeting with the PM that lasted for about half an hour.

Amarinder joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in September after quitting the Congress. Later, talking to reporters in the Parliament House complex, Amarinder condemned the incident of arson outside a Gurdwara in Jalandhar where some furniture including chairs and benches were set on fire.

"This was quite unacceptable and called for an end to it," he said warning against letting the situation drift any further. Amarinder also expressed grave concern over drones from Pakistan which carry weapons and drugs.

"These were finding their way into the hands of those who were trying to disturb peace in Punjab," he said. He further said, "I had always been warning against Pakistani designs and now the frequency of infiltration of weapons and drugs was quite high." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

