Proverbial dog barking at majestic elephant: Goa minister slams Bilawal Bhutto over remarks against PM Modi

Goa Tourism Minister and BJP leader Rohan Khaunte has dubbed Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto's remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a proverbial dog barking at the majestic elephant.

Bhutto's statement has evoked a strong reaction in India with the Bharatiya Janata Party holding protests against him in various cities.

“Proverbial dog barking at the Majestic Elephant is what Bilawal Bhutto's ranting is all about while Our Hon'ble PM @narendramodi Ji strides the Global Scenario like A Colossal Giant taking India to its Rightful Position of a World Super Power,” Khaunte tweeted. The Pakistani foreign minister made remarks against PM Modi and targeted the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) after India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar highlighted at the United Nations Security Council meeting the neighbouring country's support to various terror groups and described the country as the ''epicentre of terrorism''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)