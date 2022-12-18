Left Menu

Proverbial dog barking at majestic elephant: Goa minister slams Bilawal Bhutto over remarks against PM Modi

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 18-12-2022 17:16 IST | Created: 18-12-2022 17:16 IST
Proverbial dog barking at majestic elephant: Goa minister slams Bilawal Bhutto over remarks against PM Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Goa Tourism Minister and BJP leader Rohan Khaunte has dubbed Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto's remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a proverbial dog barking at the majestic elephant.

Bhutto's statement has evoked a strong reaction in India with the Bharatiya Janata Party holding protests against him in various cities.

“Proverbial dog barking at the Majestic Elephant is what Bilawal Bhutto's ranting is all about while Our Hon'ble PM @narendramodi Ji strides the Global Scenario like A Colossal Giant taking India to its Rightful Position of a World Super Power,” Khaunte tweeted. The Pakistani foreign minister made remarks against PM Modi and targeted the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) after India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar highlighted at the United Nations Security Council meeting the neighbouring country's support to various terror groups and described the country as the ''epicentre of terrorism''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover to start building first sample depot on another world

NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover to start building first sample depot on anoth...

 Global
2
5.4 quake jolts West Texas, one of state's strongest ever

5.4 quake jolts West Texas, one of state's strongest ever

 United States
3
US lawmaker says China's Huawei attempting to dominate 5G, steal data of Americans

US lawmaker says China's Huawei attempting to dominate 5G, steal data of Ame...

 United States
4
Researchers may have answered decades-old question about how galaxies evolve

Researchers may have answered decades-old question about how galaxies evolve

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022