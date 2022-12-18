Shameful of Tejashwai Yadav to compare Bihar hooch tragedy with other states: Haryana Minister Vij

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Sunday said it was "shameful" of the Bihar deputy chief minister to compare deaths due to spurious liquor in his state to other hooch tragedies in BJP-run states.

''The Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar is saying very shameful thing. If you have banned liquor then it is a good thing. But it is your responsibility to stop any type of liquor come from any state into your state," Vij said. He was responding to a question asked by reporters in Gurugram on Sunday about the statement made by Tejashwi Yadav on the issue of spurious liquor supplied from Haryana and Uttar Pradesh to Bihar. ''You are saying, you are unable to fulfil your responsibility and are a complete failure and projecting your weaknesses on others,'' Vij said. Asked about Pakistan's Foreign Minister's remark against the Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a UN meeting, Vij said ''Chanakya has said that when a man becomes weak, he loses his mental balance.'' ''The economic condition of Pakistan today is such that all the leaders of Pakistan have lost their mental balance and that's why they issue this type of statements,'' he said. Asked about the entry of Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra into Haryana, Vij said ''Rahul Gandhi is welcome in Haryana, and as Home Minister, I have asked my officers to make all security arrangements.'' He also said: ''How can a party where two leaders cannot talk sitting side by side become strong.'' When asked about his views on after Punjab, Himachal Pradesh supporting the 'One MLA, One Pension,' he said ''I believe that there should be a detailed discussion on this, but the parties in which loot is allowed, even if they don't get one, it doesn't matter to them.''

