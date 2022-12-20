Rajsamand MP asks PM for tourism circuit related to Maharana Pratap

Rajsamand MP Diya Kumari on Tuesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and requested him to develop a new tourism circuit connecting all monuments related to Maharana Pratap in her constituency in Rajasthan. In her meeting with the PM during the Lok Sabha session, the MP also mooted the idea of giving an insurance cover to cultivators of Chetri rose, according to a release.

She expressed her gratitude to the Niti Aayog for its approval of Mavli-Marwar gauge conversion and also requested for approval of Merta-Pushkar and Ras Bilara railway lines.

She also thanked the PM for the financial help announced by the central government to the Jodhpur cylinder blast victims. ''Prime Minister Modi assured that all these issues will be taken up. He also provided guidance on different topics,'' the release added.

