U.S. monitoring rising COVID rates in China - White House
The Biden administration is closely monitoring the rising rates of COVID infections in China in the wake of relaxed rules, White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said in a call with reporters on Tuesday.
Kirby said the administration is watching the potential impact on U.S. companies and supply chains although the administration has worked to build up resiliency to mitigate any economic impact. (Reporting By Jarrett Renshaw)
