BTR accord paved way for complete peace in region: Assam Guv

PTI | Kokrajhar | Updated: 21-12-2022 10:52 IST | Created: 21-12-2022 10:52 IST
Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi has said that the Bodo Territorial Region (BTR) accord signed three years ago has paved the way for complete peace in the area.

The signing of the accord was a landmark event which made tangible peace and development in BTR a reality, the governor said at a function to mark the completion of two years of the current Bodoland Territorial Council on Tuesday.

He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for their invaluable contribution in making the accord a reality.

Mukhi hoped the BTR administration, along with the support and guidance of both the central and state governments, will work with more dedication towards implementing the provisions of the BTR accord in letter and spirit.

He said that in the last two years, the fundamental approach of the BTC has been to rebuild, revitalise and foster peaceful coexistence and communal harmony in the region. After many years of prolonged conflict and unrest, complete peace is prevailing in BTR, the Governor added.

The governor said that in the last two years, the government has taken concrete steps towards developing an ecosystem to address the large-scale development needs of the people.

The environment of positivity and optimism will prevail to strengthen peace and progress in the future, he added.

