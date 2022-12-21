China will implement growth supporting measures-state media cites cabinet

China will seize the time window to implement policy measures to support the economy, seeking to lay a good foundation for growth in 2023, state media on Wednesday quoted the cabinet as saying. The government has in recent months rolled out a raft of policy measures to support the COVID-ravaged economy.

China will speed up construction of major investment projects and equipment upgrading, state media quoted the cabinet as saying after a regular meeting. China will better balance its COVID-prevention measures and efforts to promote economic and social development, the cabinet was quoted as saying.

