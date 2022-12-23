Left Menu

Session curtailed following consensus among floor leaders: Speaker Om Birla

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2022 14:47 IST | Created: 23-12-2022 14:45 IST
Session curtailed following consensus among floor leaders: Speaker Om Birla
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday said there was consensus among floor leaders of all parties to cut short the Winter session of Parliament.

The Winter Session of Parliament, which commenced on December 7, was otherwise scheduled to conclude on December 29. But it was adjourned sine die (indefinitely) on Friday.

''In the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting of Lok Sabha, there was consensus among floor leaders of all political parties to cut short the session,'' Birla told reporters here.

Birla's remarks assume significance as they come against the backdrop of several opposition leaders alleging that the government has been curtailing Parliament sessions.

Birla further said that ''agreements and disagreements on issues should be reflected in debates and not through disruptions.'' The productivity of Lok Sabha in the Winter session was 97 per cent. The House held 13 sittings during which seven bills, including the supplementary demands for grants and the Maritime Anti-Piracy Bill were passed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Woo-hoo! NASA's Perseverance Mars rover deposits first sample on Martian surface

Woo-hoo! NASA's Perseverance Mars rover deposits first sample on Martian sur...

 Global
2
BGS Gleneagles Global Hospital's Centre for Pediatric Craniofacial Surgery among the Top Three in India for Treating Craniofacial Problems in Children

BGS Gleneagles Global Hospital's Centre for Pediatric Craniofacial Surgery a...

 India
3
Webb telescope fully resumes science operations after software glitch

Webb telescope fully resumes science operations after software glitch

Global
4
Health News Roundup: First foreign COVID vaccines head to China from Germany; U.S. FDA approves Roche's COVID-19 antibody and more

Health News Roundup: First foreign COVID vaccines head to China from Germany...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Artificial Intelligence is Transforming the Medical Field

The Future of Virtual Reality in Medicine

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022