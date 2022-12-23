Kalyan MP Shrikant Shinde meets PM Modi

Shiv Sena MP and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's son Shrikant Shinde on Friday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi. This is revealed in a tweet by Shrikant Shinde. The MP, who represents Kalyan seat in Thane district of Maharashtra, said he met the prime minister with his wife and son. “If you want to experience the real joy of life, you should mingle with children, become one with their feelings, Prime Minister Narendra Modi always says. Whenever there is an opportunity for the company of children, they forget themselves. The same thing happened today! “Modiji blessed my son Rudransh in a very intimate conversation. During this visit, Prime Minister Modiji enquired about Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his family too,'' he tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)