Gurudwara body members congratulate Virendra Sachdeva's ascension to working president post

Office bearers of various gurudwaras of Delhi on Saturday met BJP leader Virendra Sachdeva and congratulated him on becoming the partys working president, an official statement here said. Tytler, another top Congress leader, has been accused of having a hand in 1984 Sikh riots.Sachdeva said that by removing the GST levied on langars in gurudwara, the Modi government has shown its religious sensitivity.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2022 23:13 IST | Created: 24-12-2022 23:13 IST
Office bearers of various gurudwaras of Delhi on Saturday met BJP leader Virendra Sachdeva and congratulated him on becoming the party’s working president, an official statement here said. Sachdeva said that the country is still feeling the pain inflicted by the Congress to the Sikh community in one way or the other during the 1984 riots.

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has decided to remember the ''Sikh martyrdom'' as ''the biggest martyrdom'' of the country so that the future generations can be made aware of that brutality.

Sachdeva said that conviction of Congress leader Sajjan Kumar for his role in 1984 riots could only be possible in the Modi government.

Jagdish Tytler too will be behind bars in a few days, he said. Tytler, another top Congress leader, has been accused of having a hand in 1984 Sikh riots.

Sachdeva said that by removing the GST levied on 'langars' in gurudwara, the Modi government has shown its religious sensitivity.

