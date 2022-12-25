Left Menu

BSP expels three members for supporting BJP candidate in zila parishad polls

PTI | Yamunanagar | Updated: 25-12-2022 08:42 IST | Created: 25-12-2022 08:42 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Bahujan Samaj Party has expelled three of its members for supporting the BJP candidate in the Yamunanagar Zila Parishad chairman elections.

In a statement on Saturday, the BSP said Sushila Rani, Agni Vijay Singh and Suman Rani went against their party and voted in favour of the BJP candidate for the post of chairman of the Yamunanagar Zila Parishad.

The three were elected as members from wards 11, 13 and 16, respectively, of the Yamunanagar Zila Parishad in the October 30 polls.

