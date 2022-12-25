Left Menu

MP Shewale seeks NIA probe into rape complaint filed against him by woman; claims she has Pak links

Rahul Shewale, a Lok Sabha member from the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction, on Sunday demanded a National Investigation Agency probe into the complaint of rape filed against him by a woman, who he alleged had links with Pakistan and Dawood Ibrahim.Addressing a press conference here, Shewale said he has made the demand to state Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis.The woman is making baseless allegations against me...She is a habitual complainant and has been harassing me and my family for the last two years.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-12-2022 18:11 IST | Created: 25-12-2022 18:11 IST
MP Shewale seeks NIA probe into rape complaint filed against him by woman; claims she has Pak links
  • Country:
  • India

Rahul Shewale, a Lok Sabha member from the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction, on Sunday demanded a National Investigation Agency probe into the complaint of rape filed against him by a woman, who he alleged had links with Pakistan and Dawood Ibrahim.

Addressing a press conference here, Shewale said he has made the demand to state Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

''The woman is making baseless allegations against me...She is a habitual complainant and has been harassing me and my family for the last two years. She has links with Pakistan and (fugitive gangster) Dawood Ibrahim. She is misusing the help I provided during the COVID-19 pandemic and wants to finish off my political career,'' Shwale claimed.

A court in Andheri has directed that a case be filed against the woman, he said, adding that his wife has filed a complaint against the woman at the Govandi police station.

''Police are on the lookout for the woman. It is a serious matter that the woman is being shielded and brought on a public platform. The Yuva Sena and Nationalist Congress Party are behind this move,'' Shewale alleged.

Maharashtra Legislative Council Deputy Chairperson Neelam Gorhe on Thursday asked the state government to constitute a special investigation team (SIT) to probe rape allegations against the Mumbai South Central MP after the matter was raised in the House by Shiv Sena (UBT) MLCs. The woman had levelled the allegation against Shewale earlier this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Perseverance rover drops another sample tube on Mars surface

NASA's Perseverance rover drops another sample tube on Mars surface

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB jumps to 18% of U.S. COVID cases - CDC; U.S. FDA approves Roche's lymphoma therapy and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB jumps to 18% of U.S. COVID cases...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA formally retires Mars InSight lander after 4-year mission; Russia mulls early return of space station crew after Soyuz capsule leak and more

Science News Roundup: NASA formally retires Mars InSight lander after 4-year...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China lacked a 'zero COVID' exit plan. Its people are paying the price; Omicron subvariant XBB jumps to 18% of U.S. COVID cases - CDC and more

Health News Roundup: China lacked a 'zero COVID' exit plan. Its people are p...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022