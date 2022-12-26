Left Menu

BJP gears up for G20, Jaishankar briefs party spokespersons to ensure best outreach

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar gave a presentation regarding the preparations for G20. A presentation was made on how the party will play its role and participate in preparations for G20 events.

ANI | Updated: 26-12-2022 20:19 IST | Created: 26-12-2022 20:18 IST
BJP gears up for G20, Jaishankar briefs party spokespersons to ensure best outreach
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

With India assuming the presidency of the G20 for a year, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday briefed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokespersons to ensure the best outreach making the global events a mega success. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar gave a presentation regarding the preparations for G20. Union Minister of State for Electronics and Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar was also present on this occasion at the BJP headquarters. He explained the significance of G20 for India during the meeting with BJP spokespersons and panelists.

Sources said Union Ministers Jaishankar and Rajeev Chandrasekhar gave a presentation that how the party will play its role and participate in preparations for G20 events. Various civil society groups are also taking initiative regarding the preparations for G20. Over 200 meetings are going to be held in 56 cities. The names of some of these cities have also been finalised. There will be three themes of G20 - digital transformation, green development and empowerment of women, youth and farmers, said sources.

"There will be cultural events and regional festivals. During these events, indigenous technology will be showcased. Further, regional snacks will be served and ODOP (One District One Product) gifts will be presented to guests during the G20 events. In these programmes and events, States will be represented. Efforts are to be made to ensure civil society engagement and public participation," said sources. India officially assumed the presidency of the G20 on December 1, 2022 and has planned to host more than 200 G20-related events in more than 50 cities across the country. Conferences on cyber security, women's empowerment, sustainable society, etc. have already been held.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting of chief ministers across the country, saying the G20 was a "unique opportunity to showcase India's power". Foreign Minister S Jaishankar said that he wants to make the G20 Presidency a "national celebration (including the regions of India)." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Listen to the sounds coming from this super star 200 times larger than our Sun

Listen to the sounds coming from this super star 200 times larger than our S...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Acer Therapeutics' genetic disorder drug; China's stretched health system braces for peak in COVID infections and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Acer Therapeutics' genetic disorder d...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Paris shooting suspect expressed 'hatred of foreigners', says prosecutor; World is starving for peace, Pope Francis says in Christmas message and more

World News Roundup: Paris shooting suspect expressed 'hatred of foreigners',...

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: President Biden and first lady meet with patients at Children's National Hospital; Capitol riot panel's final report sets out case to try Trump and more

US Domestic News Roundup: President Biden and first lady meet with patients ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022