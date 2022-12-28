Biden: U.S. Supreme Court will not decide until June Title 42 immigration case

President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that the U.S. Supreme Court will not decide until June a pandemic-era order allowing U.S. officials to rapidly expel migrants caught at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Earlier Tuesday, the Supreme Court left in place the order, known as Title 42.

"The court is not going to decide until June, apparently, and in meantime we have to enforce it. But I think it's overdue," Biden told reporters at the White House.

