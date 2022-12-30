Left Menu

OFFICIAL CORRECTION-Bolivia court sentences arrested governor Camacho to four months pre-trial detention

Reuters | Updated: 30-12-2022 11:44 IST | Created: 30-12-2022 11:41 IST
OFFICIAL CORRECTION-Bolivia court sentences arrested governor Camacho to four months pre-trial detention
Luis Fernando Camacho Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Bolivia

A Bolivian court sentenced right-wing opposition Governor Luis Fernando Camacho to four months of pre-trial detention a day after he was arrested in connection to 2019 social unrest that saw former leftist President Evo Morales flee the country.

"I'll never surrender, this is a fight for democracy and freedom," said Camacho, a proponent of a greater federalization, in a statement on his Twitter, less than an hour earlier. Camacho has said he is innocent of the charges and his lawyer that he was "unjustly" detained.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cape Town Beaches remain closed due to pollution in Diep River

Cape Town Beaches remain closed due to pollution in Diep River

South Africa
2
Goa Institute of Management completes 100 percent placements

Goa Institute of Management completes 100 percent placements

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Japan marks record 415 COVID-19 deaths -health ministry; U.S. to impose mandatory COVID-19 tests for travelers from China and more

Health News Roundup: Japan marks record 415 COVID-19 deaths -health ministry...

 Global
4
OnePlus rolls out stable OxygenOS 13 for Nord CE 2 Lite 5G in India

OnePlus rolls out stable OxygenOS 13 for Nord CE 2 Lite 5G in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022