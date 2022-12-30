Dalai Lama condoles death of PM Modi's mother
Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama on Friday offered condolences to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the death of his mother Hiraben.I offer you my condolences, I am currently staying in Bodh Gaya and I will pray for her.
Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama on Friday offered condolences to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the death of his mother Hiraben.
''I offer you my condolences, I am currently staying in Bodh Gaya and I will pray for her. Your mother lived to a good age of 99. She must have been proud to see her son rise to the position of Prime Minister of this great country,'' he was quoted as saying in a statement issued by his office in Dharamsala.
Hiraben passed away at a hospital in Ahmedabad on Friday. She was 99.
