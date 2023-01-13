Swedish condemnation of Erdogan effigy incident is not enough, Ankara says
Reuters | Updated: 13-01-2023 19:22 IST | Created: 13-01-2023 19:22 IST
Sweden's condemnation of an incident where an effigy of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan was hung in Stockholm is not enough, Turkey's foreign minister said on Friday, adding that it needed to keep promises under a deal as part of its bid to join NATO.
Speaking at a news conference, Cavusoglu said Ankara sees Stockholm's determination to fight terrorism but added that groups it sees as terrorists continue their activities in the Nordic country.
