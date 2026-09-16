France's Race to AI Dominance: Speeding Ahead

French finance minister Roland Lescure emphasized the need for France and Europe to accelerate AI development. He criticized calls for slowing AI progress, suggesting they protect established U.S. AI leaders. Lescure urged Europe to lead and manage AI risks effectively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-09-2026 20:50 IST | Created: 16-09-2026 20:50 IST
France's Race to AI Dominance: Speeding Ahead
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On Wednesday, French finance minister Roland Lescure criticized the push by some to decelerate artificial intelligence development, labeling it as self-serving for U.S. AI leaders. He emphasized that France and Europe must quicken their AI advancements.

Lescure claimed those at the forefront of AI now call for a slowdown to hinder others from catching up, suggesting a vested interest in maintaining their lead.

He asserted the necessity for France and Europe to ramp up efforts to become leaders in AI and manage associated risks effectively, stepping beyond the shadow of American dominance.

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