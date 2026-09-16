France's Race to AI Dominance: Speeding Ahead

On Wednesday, French finance minister Roland Lescure criticized the push by some to decelerate artificial intelligence development, labeling it as self-serving for U.S. AI leaders. He emphasized that France and Europe must quicken their AI advancements.

Lescure claimed those at the forefront of AI now call for a slowdown to hinder others from catching up, suggesting a vested interest in maintaining their lead.

He asserted the necessity for France and Europe to ramp up efforts to become leaders in AI and manage associated risks effectively, stepping beyond the shadow of American dominance.